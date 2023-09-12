Soldier martyred in Peshawar blast

A soldier of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of the security forces in general area Warsak of Peshawar district.

As per the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyr was identified as Lance Naik Abdur Rehman (age 29 years, resident of District Bannu) who embraced, Shahadat, while three soldiers got injured.

It added that this cowardly terrorist act also resulted in injury of three innocent civilians. Combing operation of the area was being carried out in the area to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Caretaker KP Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan condemned the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In his statement, he directed hospital authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical aid.

The chief minister added, “Such incidents will not demoralise the security forces. The entire nation is standing with the security forces.” Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti also strongly condemned the blast, saying that he was griefed by the FC official’s martyrdom. The minister said that the security forces could not be demoralised by the “cowardly attacks of miscreants” and vowed to end the menace of terrorism.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the “cowardly attack”.

“The sacrifices of our valiant soldiers and resilient people will not go in vain and such terrorist attacks cannot stop us from completely getting rid of the militants,” he said, as he prayed for the injured and the deceased.