Imran moves court after permission denied to talk to his sons

Incarcerated former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition in a special court against Attock jail superintendent for allegedly denying him permission to speak to his sons over phone.

Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody till September 13 in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05 after a trial convicted him in the Toshakhana case.

Last month, he was granted permission by the special court, formed to hear cases registered under Official Secrets Act, to speak to his sons. However, the PTI chief in the petition Monday sought contempt of court proceedings against the Attock jail superintendent for violating the court’s order.

In the petition, Imran Khan claimed that jail officials denied him permission to have telephonic conversation with his sons on the pretext that he was held under Secrets Act.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notice to Superintendent Attock Jail Arif Shehzad and sought a report on the implementation of the court’s order on September 15.

Earlier, the PTI chief, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed had filed a petition before Judge Zulqarnain seeking permission to talk to his sons Qasim and Sulaiman – living in London with their mother – on the telephone.

“I want to talk to my sons Qasim and Sulaiman on the telephone or via WhatsApp,” he pleaded, which was approved by the court.

The judge had directed the Attock Jail officials to make arrangements for the father to speak to the sons over the phone.