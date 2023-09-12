Armed forces pay tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 58th Shahadat Anniversary today. Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed is the shining star of the 1965 War who stood as a leaden wall in front of the enemy and sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland.

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.