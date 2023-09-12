Eighteen’s developer wins award for best foreign real estate investment in Pakistan

Chairman & CEO of ORA developers, Mr. Naguib Sawiris, received the award for the Best Foreign Real Estate Investment in Pakistan.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which promotes economic development, strengthens international trade and honors business excellence organised the prestigious 35th RCCI International Achievement Awards 2023 hosted in Cairo, Egypt.

Naguib Sawiris is a visionary real estate and hospitality entrepreneur that has enhanced development potential and morphed the foundation of the industry.

EIGHTEEN housing project is first foreign investment in real estate sector of Pakistan. Eighteen located on the focal point for the twin cities with an extensive footprint, the mixed-residential development spans over a total of 2.7 million square yards, which is themed around an 18-hole championship golf course with ample green spaces and beautiful panoramic views.