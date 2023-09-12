Pakistani Long Range team wins European Long Range Championship

The European Long Range Championship commenced on 5 September 2023 at Bisley, UK. After World Championship, European platform is considered to be the second biggest event in this category. Pakistan Team made its maiden appearance in the European Championship to compete with over 80 international shooters from 12 nations in individual matches & 12 teams in team matches. Pakistani Long Range Team made history by winning European Long Range Championship – UK 2023. Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez and Colonel Junaid Waqas won silver medals while Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali secured Gold; first ever international medals to be won by Pakistan in international long range event.