Mill owners agree to supply sugar at Rs140 per kg to Punjab govt

The sugar mill owners on Sunday agreed to supply sugar at Rs140 per kg to the Punjab government. The negotiations between the Punjab government and sugar millers on the price of sugar, which were continued for the three consecutive days, has been concluded successfully. In a meeting with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the sugar millers agreed to sell sugar to the Punjab government at Rs140 per kg. The caretaker chief minister said the Punjab government would sell sugar at special stalls in centers, model markets and Sunday markets to give relief to the people. The government was fully aware of the problems of the people and the benefit of the reduction in sugar prices would be transferred to the people of the province, the CM said. In the meeting, it was agreed to start the crushing season from October 28. The delegation of sugar mills owners told CM Naqvi in the briefing that there was an ample stock of sugar in Punjab.