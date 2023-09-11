Punjab Excise dept to launch online registration of vehicles

Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is all set to launch a mobile application for online registration of the motor vehicles to simplify the process which was considered to be cumbersome in the past. In a bid to provide convenience to the people, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department is set to launch a mobile application, simplifying the process of vehicle registration. In a statement, DG Excise said that the new computerised application will be launched in a phased manner from tomorrow. “Now data of vehicle and its owner can be better protected”, he noted. “An excise official will personally visit the owner for vehicle registration,” he said, adding that original file and smart card will be delivered to the owner’s residence. Meanwhile, cash payment of motor vehicle tax has also been abolished. Now all payments can be done through bank or telecom channels.