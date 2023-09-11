Pak-China war on environmental crisis

A recent study has unveiled a dire truth about Pakistan’s economy: it is hemorrhaging an astounding Rs500 billion each year due to rampant environmental degradation. Beyond the economic toll, this degradation brings with it a slew of diseases and multifaceted problems. A web of shifting economic dynamics, rapid urbanization, and mass migration to cities has cast a looming shadow over the country’s once pristine environment. Overpopulation strains the seams of urban infrastructure and services, painting a grim picture of immediate national concerns.

However, amidst this environmental crisis, a glimmer of hope emerges as Pakistan and China, staunch allies, unite to combat this pressing issue. A monumental memorandum of understanding was signed by Pakistan Ambassador to Beijing and China’s vice minister of environment. This pact signals a commitment to bolster environmental protection while further strengthening their already robust bilateral relations.

Under this agreement, China has pledged its unwavering support to Pakistan. It will actively promote the development of renewable energy sources and bolster Pakistan’s disaster management capabilities. These measures are a formidable step towards mitigating the environmental devastation that plagues Pakistan.

For years, Pakistan’s environmental woes have drawn international attention, with various cities consistently ranking among the world’s most polluted. The scourge of pollution, spanning air, land, water, and noise, has cast a dark shadow over the nation. While organisations such as the United Nations Health Organization and the World and Asian Development Bank have provided financial aid to countries grappling with pollution, what Pakistan urgently needs is technical assistance.

At the national level, Pakistan has established a Ministry of Environment tasked with a multitude of responsibilities, including raising public awareness about environmental issues. However, the partnership with China holds the potential to yield far-reaching results. A coordinated strategy stemming from this collaboration could have a transformative impact on environmental pollution in Pakistan.

The dire environmental situation in Pakistan has reached a critical juncture. The staggering economic losses, coupled with the detrimental health effects, call for immediate action. Pakistan’s alliance with China in the fight against environmental degradation brings newfound hope. With China’s support in renewable energy and disaster management, Pakistan has a chance to turn the tide. As the world watches, this cooperation could emerge as a beacon of hope, guiding Pakistan towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. *