4,126 cases reported in crackdown against power theft in four days

To reduce the growing circular debt in the power sector, the Interim Government under an ongoing crackdown campaign for power theft reported 4,126 cases in the country.

To bring the culprits involved to justice as per statistics of four days (September 7 to 10) of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Electricity Anti-Theft Campaign Live monitoring of several areas across the country, so far 51 people have been arrested in this regard and 1,164 First Information Report (FIR’s) have been registered.

The amount of detection recovered by the ministry during these days was Rs 24,991,298 while the amount of detection charged is Rs320,745,749. As per data of discos, the number of cases was 4,126 and units charged were 7,794,283.

In Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), the number of cases was 1,133, the total units charged were 3723996, the amount of detection charged was 159271653 and the amount of detection recovered was 9068210. The FIRs requested were 1,131 while registered are 685 and 18 persons have been arrested.

In Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), the number of cases was 1,133, and the total units charged were 3,723,996. The amount of detection charged was Rs 1,59,271,653 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 9,068,210. The FIRs requested were 1,131 while registered are 685 and 18 persons have been arrested.

In Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), the number of cases was 117 the total units charged were 238,239. The amount of detection charged was Rs 6,946,480 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 795,000. The FIRs requested were 117 while registered are 13 and 5 persons have been arrested.

In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), the number of cases was 168 the total units charged were 507,737. The amount of detection charged was Rs 18,872,797 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 1,020,000. The FIRs requested were 168 while registered are 39 and 1 person has been arrested. In Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), the number of cases was 84 the total units charged were 168,121. The amount of detection charged was Rs 7,571,114 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 1,089,961. The FIRs requested were 36 while registered are 6. In Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), the number of cases was 1,148 the total units charged were 1,638,284. The amount of detection charged was Rs 66,641,249 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 7,491,609. The FIRs requested were 1,142 while registered are 398 and 10 persons have been arrested.

In Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), the number of cases was 1,148 and the total units charged were 188,234. The amount of detection charged was Rs 9,141,249 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 2,191,609. The FIRs requested were 1,142 while registered are 398 and 10 persons have been arrested.

In Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the number of cases was 281 the total units charged were 154,009. The amount of detection charged was Rs 9,180,744 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 2,159,749. The FIRs requested were 208 while registered are 15 and 6 persons have been arrested.

In Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the number of cases was 480 the total units charged were 619,572. The amount of detection charged was Rs 20,485,703 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 912,211. Meanwhile, the FIRs requested were 196.

In Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), the number of cases was 235 the total units charged were 228,984. The amount of detection charged was Rs 10,606,912 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 1,131,630. The FIRs requested were 182 while registered are 4 and 2 persons have been arrested.

In Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), the number of cases was 433 the total units charged were 299,905. The amount of detection charged was Rs 16,685,755 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 602,928. The FIRs requested were 387 while registered 4 and 9 persons have been arrested.

In Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO), the number of cases was 47 the total units charged were 215,486. The amount of detection charged was Rs 4,483,342 and the amount of detection recovered was Rs 720,000 while 10 FIRs were requested.