Several candidates arrested for cheating in MDCAT

Dozens of students were arrested for reportedly cheating via Bluetooth devices during the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) held on Sunday at different national and foreign venues.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) conducted the MDCAT exam 2023 in different cities for 1,050 seats in medical and 350 in dental colleges.

At least 10 aspirant doctors were arrested in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and 43 candidates were taken into custody in Peshawar on the charges of cheating during the test for medical and dental colleges.

Surprisingly, all of the detainees were using Bluetooth for alleged cheating in tests. DI Khan police sources claimed that VIP passes were issued to the candidates. A hefty amount was received from each of the students for getting their papers solved, they added.

The police received reports that the MDCAT paper will be leaked via Bluetooth devices, the sources further said. Meanwhile, 43 candidates – including 20 female students – were apprehended for cheating in the MDCAT in Peshawar. Police authorities said that Bluetooth devices were recovered from the candidates during the test. FIRs against the candidates were lodged at police station Sharqi, Faqirabad and Pahari Pura. Later the police released all the 43 candidates on personal surety. The students will be produced before the court on September 11, the police added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary took notice of the matter and directed to cancel the papers of those candidates found involved in cheating via Bluetooth.

The chief secretary directed to trace the government official involved in the illegal means in the test and expose the network working behind it. He also asked the IT Board and higher education department to further improve their test strategy.

According to PMDC, MDCAT-2023 was a paper-based exam, held single day at national and international venues through provincial public admitting universities supervised by the body.

PMDC President Professor Dr Rizwan Taj said, “Students’ bright future is our top priority and PM&DC is working tirelessly to facilitate them.”

He apprised that a total 180,534 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT exam. Moreover, a total registered 180,151 candidates appeared in national venues.