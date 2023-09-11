Six killed in Sheikhupura bus accident

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured on Sunday as a bus carrying pilgrims near the Khanqan Dogran Sheikhupura motorway met with an accident. A spokesperson for the district administration of Sheikhupura said that the accident occurred due to high speed, overloading and negligence of the driver. He added that the driver fled the scene before the arrival of rescue teams. The spokesperson also maintained that the Rescue 1122 team reached the site as soon as the information was received. The injured pilgrims who were in critical condition were immediately moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura while others were given first aid and transferred to RHC Khanqah Dogran and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Safdarabad. Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur and Assistant Commissioner Safdarabad Ayusha Zafar supervised the rescue operation while District Emergency Officer Engineer Rana Ijaz Ahmed was in charge of commanding the operation. DC Sheikhupura expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident and extended prayers for the families of the deceased.