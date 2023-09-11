Best possible security arrangements made for Chehlum: CPO

Best possible arrangements including security were made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. The CPO said that over 4,000 well-equipped cops and officers were deployed to ensure security foolproof.

Similarly, 250 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads and to facilitate the mourners, he informed.

Monitoring of the main procession was ensured with the help of CCTV cameras besides aerial surveillance. Police personnel were also deployed on top of high-rise buildings on the route of the Chehlum procession, he mentioned. The CPO also appreciated the efforts of the cops to maintain peace and order on the Chehlum.

The processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum, taken out from different localities of the city after passing through their traditional routes culminated peacefully on Thursday night.

The main ‘Zuljinnah’ procession was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain. It passed through its traditional routes, including Bhabra Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Banni Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Lal Haveli, Raja Bazaar, China Market, DAV College Road, Tyranwala Bazaar and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

Some of other ‘Zuljinah’ processions also taken out from Gora Syedan, Matwali Imambargah, Imambargah Shah Chan Chiragh, Imambargah Baltistan, Imambargah Satellite Town, D-Block, Hussainia Imambargah and Imambargah Qasra also joined the main procession and the mourners proceeded towards Qadeemi Imambargah.

All the roads on the routes of the Chehlum processions remained completely closed for all kinds of traffic. Several other big and small ‘chehlum’ processions from Adiala, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Ratta, Jhanda Chichi, Jhangi Syedan, Chaklala, Dhaman Syedan, Muslim Town, Chur and some other localities also joined the main procession at Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and later culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema had imposed Section 144 here in Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident. Pillion riding was also banned for one day on the occasion.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani (CPO) and DC visited the route of the main procession and inspected security arrangements. No one was allowed to enter processions without a thorough body search. Main Chehlum majlas was held at Imam Bargah Qadeemi which was addressed by Zakirins.

According to a police spokesman, tight security arrangements were made on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to provide security cover to the mourners. DIG Hazara Police assesses security measures : Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Muhammad Aijaz Khan Sunday conducted a comprehensive security assessment during his recent visit to the Diamer Bhasha Dam, emphasizing the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring the success of development projects.

DIG Muhammad Aijaz Khan, was accompanied by District Police Officer (DIG) Kohistan, Muhammad Khalid Khan, during the visit to Diamer Bhasha Dam. The delegation engaged in meetings with military personnel, police officers and Chinese officials to exchange insights on security-related matters.