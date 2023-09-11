CBD Punjab announces traffic diversion plan for construction

The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for construction of Ghora Chowk flyover.

As per a statement issued by the CBD, the diversion plan had been developed in close collaboration with the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the construction phase.

Commuters traveling from Walton Road to destinations like Cavalry, Gulberg, and Firdous Market are advised to use Street No. 6, 5, and 2 Cavalry Ground as their route. Those heading from Gulberg and Firdous Market to Walton Road should follow the route via Khurshid Alam Chowk, turning left at RA Bazar, and continuing onto Ahmed Bakhsh Road for access to Cavalry under the Jinnah Flyover.

Additionally, those traveling from Walton Road to Lahore Cantt. and DHA are encouraged to take a detour within the project area towards Cantt, where a new temporary U-turn towards DHA will be provided at the end of the proposed flyover. For those moving from Cantt. to Walton Road, the designated route directs them to utilize a detour route beside the project area towards Walton Road.

Residents traveling from Cantt. to Gulberg and Firdous Market should consider the route via Shami Road and Jail Road. Conversely, those traveling from Gulberg and Firdous Market to Cantt. have two options. They can either choose the Jinnah Flyover route, passing through Khalid Butt Chowk and Khurshid Alam Chowk, or opt for the Jail Road route.

For easy access to the CSD and PSO Pump on Masood Anwari Road, commuters should use Street No. 5 or Street No. 2, linking Link street 7 of Cavalry Ground towards the CSD and PSO Pump.