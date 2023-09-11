2 minutes of post-meal walking can reduce blood sugar, here’s how

The habit of getting up from their leisurely meals to go for a stroll, frequently gathering at the town square to connect with neighbours and engage in social interactions, has been practised by residents of the sun-drenched Mediterranean region for generations.

Their habit of walking is ingrained in their way of life and is even acknowledged as a crucial component of the remarkably healthy Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer, according to numerous studies.

Additionally, it supports achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and helps prevent dementia and depression. It also strengthens bones and improves brain health.

Another compelling reason to add a post-meal walk to your routine is that it might assist in controlling your blood sugar levels. The simplicity of this practise is what makes it so effective; a 2022 study published in the journal Sports Medicine found that a brief walk lasting just two to five minutes after eating can have a big impact.

Even though standing up straight after eating can be beneficial, walking offers even more advantages. In comparison to prolonged sitting, intermittent standing breaks during the day and after meals reduced glucose on average by 9.51%, according to coauthor of the study and doctoral candidate Aidan Buffey at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

However, intermittent light-intensity walking throughout the day saw a greater reduction of glucose by an average of 17.01% compared to prolonged sitting.” He further emphasised, “This suggests that breaking prolonged sitting with standing and light-walking breaks throughout the day is beneficial for glucose levels.”

The meta-analysis carried out in February 2022, looked at seven studies that looked at how sitting, standing, and walking affected the body’s insulin and blood sugar levels. Every 20 to 30 minutes throughout a full day, participants in these studies were urged to stand or walk for two to five minutes.

Buffey noted, “Between the seven reviewed studies, the total activity time throughout the observation was roughly 28 minutes with the standing and light walking breaks lasting between 2 to 5 minutes.”

In terms of blood sugar levels, standing was found to be superior to immediate sitting, but it had no appreciable effect on blood insulin levels. As opposed to standing or sitting, taking a brief walk after eating caused blood sugar levels to rise and fall more gradually, and it stabilised insulin levels better.

Since sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar can raise the risk of diabetes and heart disease, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health.

It is advisable to exercise soon after eating in order to reduce blood sugar fluctuations, as studies have shown that blood sugar levels tend to spike 60 to 90 minutes after a meal.

Glucose is needed by muscles for energy, and exercise helps the bloodstream be cleared of extra sugar. This explains why a lot of athletes rely on carbohydrate loading prior to activities like marathons or competitions.

It’s advisable to reach the minimum physical activity requirements suggested for Americans if you’re looking for more benefits than just blood sugar regulation: 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, plus two days of muscle-building activities.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention emphasise that people who exercise for 150 minutes a week or more have a 33% lower risk of death from all causes than people who do not exercise.

In layman’s terms, a daily physical activity commitment of about 21.43 minutes can cut the risk of death from any cause by one-third. Would you agree that the effort is worthwhile?