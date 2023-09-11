Video: Shaheen Afridi presents new father Jasprit Bumrah a special gift

As matches between the two archrival countries are known for fierce competition and passion, the battle between Pakistan and India in cricket is one of the most fierce and significant in all of sports.

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan wins hearts as he presents Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a priceless gift during Sunday’s Asia Cup 2023 match, despite the fact that tensions between the two sides remain unabated.

Fans were shocked when the highly anticipated match between two Asian cricketing behemoths was postponed due to rain, but Afridi’s endearing act was enough to win hearts.

Afridi is seen giving Jasprit Bumrah a gift for his new son in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Many congratulations, Afridi said in the video. This is a small gift that I am giving to your son. May he grow into a new Bumrah.”

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah left the Island nation and returned to his home country to see his newborn. The couple’s first child was delivered last week by his wife Sanjana Ganesan.