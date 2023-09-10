Martin holds off wounded Italians to seal San Marino GP double

MISANO ADRIATICO: Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin led the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico from start to finish on Sunday to complete a second sprint and race double of the season and cut Francesco Bagnaia’s championship lead to 36 points. The Spaniard finished 1.350 seconds ahead of Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing, who was hampered by a wrist injury he suffered at the Catalan Grand Prix. Ducati’s MotoGP world champion Bagnaia, who had his leg run over in a separate crash last week, finished third. Bagnaia is top of the riders’ standings with 283 points, with Martin (247) in second and Bezzecchi (218) in third.

After his sprint and race double this weekend and a third-placed finish in Catalunya, Martin has reduced Bagnaia’s lead by 30 points in just two weeks. As they did in Saturday’s sprint race, the trio of Martin, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia shot off the line and built an early gap to the rest of the pack, turning the race into a three-way shootout. While the sure-footed Martin led throughout the race, Bezzecchi had to contend with early disappointment, after he briefly overtook Bagnaia for second but then immediately ran wide on the next turn to fall back into third. However, as the race wore on, the injuries from the Catalan GP appeared to take their toll on Bagnaia, and Bezzecchi once again leapfrogged him in the 19th lap. On the second time of asking, the 24-year-old made the move stick.