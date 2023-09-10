Ayeza Khan all praises for ‘incredible’ co-star Wahaj Ali

Ayeza Khan, a Pakistani actress, recently posted on Instagram as she finished filming for her forthcoming programme, Mein, to express her reaction for the cast and director of the project.

Ayeza Ali thanked the entire cast, especially director Badar Mehmood and her co-star Wahaj, for an extraordinary trip in a touching statement that was accompanied by a photo and a video showing Wahaj.

“The last day of shooting for Mein, what a true roller coaster ride it was,” Ayeza commented in the Instagram post. “But I also want to sincerely thank my incredibly skilled director and, of course, my amazing co-star for making this experience so special and we’re hoping to collaborate on another incredible project soon,”she added.

Ayeza’s words capture the chemistry and camaraderie she had with Wahaj and the entire Mein cast and crew.

She expressed his admiration for Wahaj’s extraordinary talent in addition to the director’s imaginative vision, making a suggestion that they might work together again in the future.

Along with the touching message, Ayeza also shared a video of herself and Wahaj on a leisurely, fashionable stroll. The video’s description read: “Last walk of MJ with Zaid, and it is definitely a gangster one.” Fans who are excited to see the connection between the pair on film have been intrigued by this subtle allusion to their on-screen personas.

Thanks to its impressive cast and the promise of an engaging plot, Mein has attracted a lot of interest from Pakistani television programme fans. The anticipation for the premiere of the episode is increased by Ayeza’s moving farewell post.