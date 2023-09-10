Alia Bhatt remembers Brahmastra’s journey, shares behind the scene photos

From romantic morning walks to car selfies, Alia Bhatt shared a memorable video montage from Brahmastra’s set as her film completed one year of its release on Saturday. The video comprised sweet and interesting behind-the-scene moments from the making of the film. Sharing the video, the bollywood actress wrote, “A piece of our hearts. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year.”

The video opens with the film director Ayan Mukerji showing Alia how to enact a scene and both break into laughter.

There are pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s first look test for the film, the first prep trip to Tel Aviv and the first schedule wrap in 2018.

However, the moments which grabbed the attention of fans were the couple’s romantic walks and sweet interaction on the set.

A fan wrote, “Their love story is so simple, there is no PDA like other couples and that’s why people think that he doesn’t love her.”

“From where everything started,” another fan wrote after pointing out the start of Alia and Ranbir’s relationship. The B-town couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. The pair welcomed a baby girl named Raha Kapoor on November 6.