The most-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs India, will be available on a number of platforms depending on your location. You may simply watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India live on a few different sites, which are listed in the post below.

India vs Pakistan is usually one of the most important cricket matches, with viewership for any event spiking when the Men in Green take on their neighbour in the stadium.

Pakistan won the Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal by a massive margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which may explain why Pakistan’s team management decided to remain with the same playing XI against India today.

Match Timing

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today (2 September 2023) at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time (PST) and it can be live streamed through a few different platforms.

IND v PAK: How to watch Pakistan vs India live match?

You can live stream Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 match through Tapmad and Tamasha, while it will be available for viewing on PTV Sports and ASports as well. However, if you’re from India, you can also watch the live streaming for Asia Cup 2023’s India vs Pakistan match on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Match Live Streaming Links

Are you excited for the match between Pakistan and India? Let us know in the comments below.