Admitting the writ petition filed by land owners of Tukra Aalam Shah, the Lahore High Court (LHC), while issuing an injunction in favour of the land owners, has restrained the Lahore Ring Road Authority and the caretaker Punjab government from taking further action on the acquisition of land on the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop SL-3 and the construction of the Ring Road. Lahore High Court issued this order on September 05, 2023.