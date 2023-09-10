PTI climes Usman Dar ‘abducted’ from Malir

The PTI on Saturday claimed that party leader Usman Dar was kidnapped by “unknown persons” from Karachi’s Malir Cantt area. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub alleged on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Dar was abducted from Malir Cantt “by unknown people at 4:30pm”.

“He has reportedly been taken to an unknown location,” Ayub added, further saying that the police were claiming Dar was not in their custody. The PTI also strongly condemned what it termed as Dar’s “abduction and enforced disappearance”, demanding his immediate recovery. The party’s Karachi president accused the caretaker provincial government of being responsible, saying that it “continues the fascist trend set by PPP government.” PTI’s Farrukh Habib demanded that the allegedly detained leader be brought to light immediately and presented in court if there was a case against him so Dar could exercise his right to defend himself and his family could meet him.

In August, Dar had said his house, factory and businesses in Sialkot were sealed and his family members, including women, were left stranded.