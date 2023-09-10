Tarim Oilfield solar power output tops 105 mln kWh

The photovoltaic power project in the Tarim Oilfield has generated over 105 million kWh of green electricity so far this year, said its operator, China National Petroleum Corporation, on Saturday. The green energy is equivalent to 22,200 tonnes of standard oil, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 70,500 tonnes, and the electricity that can be used by more than 40,000 households for one year, which has effectively guaranteed the soaring power demand in southern Xinjiang. Of the green electricity generated, nearly 20 percent was consumed within the oilfield to reduce the load of the grid, the company added. Located in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China. The company has discovered and developed 32 large and medium-sized oil and gas fields — with the total output exceeding 470 million tonnes over the past 30-plus years. Taking advantage of the region’s rich solar energy resources, the company has been increasing its pace in the construction of photovoltaic power stations in recent years. A new 500,000 kW photovoltaic power station in Yecheng County is expected to be connected to the grid this year.