New Reality

That Indian administration changes policies with the blink of an eye (sometimes, even faster) remains enigmatic to the point where the obscurity of its true intent has become threatening.

There’s no denying the overwhelming significance of Saudi Arabia in today’s global economy where not just growth numbers but its central position in the energy sphere cannot be denied by any country, let alone one that has a razor-sharp focus on its finances. But if New Delhi actually strives to enjoy the sweeteners of its collaborations with the Muslim world, it could pay the basic courtesy of respecting the beliefs of the majority of those living in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s announcement of a memorandum signed between India, the Middle East and Europe for a revolutionising corridor that would include electricity pipelines, hydrogen linkages and foster a never-before-seen system of transport, hints at new realities that could reshape relations between the Gulf and South Asia. But if these destinations are good enough for the finance division of PM Modi’s administration, whatsoever is practised by a majority of the population there should also sit well with the state governments and their bigoted mouthpieces.

It goes without saying that in the complex, multifaceted reality of the international community, one’s standing in the global GDP holds all the right cards. If perched among the leading figures, you are allowed the leeway to twist fundamental liberties as others very conveniently look the other way. This is what Islamabad should also bear in mind as it chalks out a comprehensive strategy to regain some of its lost glory. *