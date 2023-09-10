Crackdown against smuggling, hoarding continues in Sindh

As part of the ongoing campaign against smuggling and hoarding in the country, a crackdown was conducted on Saturday against profiteers in different parts of Sindh. During the raids, 43983 bags of fertilizers were confiscated in Naushero Feroze. The fertilizer included both Urea and DAP. Similarly in Sukkur, the law enforcement agencies seized 4000 bags of Urea while they recovered 23000 bags of wheat in Ghotki. While in another operation, 550 bags of sugar were seized in Noushero Feroze. The countrywide operation against illegal activities and hoarding would continue in the coming days and weeks.