Students urged to actively engage in research, innovation

Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad celebrated its 16th Commencement of Class of 2023 with the graduation of 459 students in the disciplines of Aerospace, Avionics, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science & Engineering, Space Science, Applied Mathematics and Statistics and Computer Science here on September 7, 2023.

Dr Raza Samar, HI, SI, Chairman NESCOM, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Senior dignitaries from the civil and military establishments were also present on the occasion. The chief guest conferred the students with the doctorate, masters and baccalaureate degrees in their respective fields of specialization.

The chief guest awarded the President of Pakistan Gold Medals to Muhammad Abdullah Aamer of Aerospace Engineering, Sohaib Shabbir of Avionics Engineering, Sawera Jamshed of Electrical Engineering, Mubashir Aziz of Materials Science & Engineering, Ali Hassan of Mechanical Engineering, Ghania Ahmad of Space Science and Osama Azhar of Applied Mathematics and Statistics, who stood first in their respective programs.

Vice Chancellor’s Medals for Best Final Year Projects were awarded to Alina Hanan from Aerospace Engineering, Jawwad Hassan Qureshi & Muhammad Huzaifa Farooq from Avionics, Hassan Abdullah & Zaeem Haider from Electrical Engineering, Awab Mughal, Duaa Fatima and Rimsha Areej from Materials Science and Engineering, Bushra Atta Khakwani & Unnayar Waqar from Mechanical Engineering, Syeda Sabeeh Tabassum Jaffery & Muhammad Jawad from Space Science and Amina Tahir from Applied Mathematics and Statistics Department.

Addressing the esteemed audience, the chief guest congratulated the graduates, specially the award winners and position holders. He urged upon the graduating students to actively engage in research and innovation by utilizing their knowledge and expertise to address the intellectual as well as socio-economic challenges. He advised the graduating students to keep themselves informed with the modern and ever transforming technological domains and rigorously contribute towards the progress of Pakistan, while maintaining a strong ethical foundation in their responsibilities. He commended the efforts made by IST’s team towards achieving academic excellence and promoting curricular and co-curricular activities. Addressing the students, the chief guest reminded them to show their gratitude to the nation by serving it with complete dedication, sincerity and utmost devotion.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi, HI(M), (Retd), Vice Chancellor Institute of Space Technology, appreciated the graduating students’ diligence and advised them to devote themselves wholeheartedly in fulfilling their obligations.

He instructed the graduating students to further augment their networking, communication, team-building and problem solving skills to become exceptional future leaders. He advised them to play their constructive role as professionals and cognizant citizens in building a strong and invincible edifice of the nation.

He appreciated the efforts of IST’s team towards continuous and unwavering endeavors towards the attainment of academic excellence.

Earlier, on September 5, 2023, Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of class of 2023 was held. Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi, HI(M), (Retd), Vice Chancellor Institute of Space Technology, graced the occasion. While addressing the graduates, he emphasized the importance of co-curricular activities in overall grooming of the students. The Vice Chancellor awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the students for their outstanding performance in the extra and co-curricular activities.