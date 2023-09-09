Badshahi Mosque khateeb urges peace, solidarity to foil enemies’ designs

Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad has stressed upon peace and solidarity in society to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan who had been continuously conspiring against the country. During a Friday sermon, a large number of faithful also supported Khateeb’s advice. He also emphasized upon tolerance and respect for each other’s faith. Ulema had issued unanimous Fatwa calling for peace and solidarity among the people which was also endorsed by the Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan, he added. He also called upon observance of peace and solidarity in Gilgit Baltistan.