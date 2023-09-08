PSX sees bullish rebound with 256 points increase

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a turnaround towards a bullish trend on Friday, with the 100-index gaining 256.25 points, marking a growth of 0.56 percent. The index closed at 46,013.49 points compared to the previous day’s closing at 45,757.24 points.

During the trading session, a total of 149,572,246 shares were traded, a decrease from the 177,062,657 shares traded previously. The trading value of shares amounted to Rs 5.551 billion, down from Rs 7.581 billion in the last trading session. In this active trading session, 312 companies participated, out of which 166 recorded gains, 115 sustained losses, and the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies by volume were TPL Properties, trading 11,949,265 shares at Rs 12.72 per share; WorldCall Telecom, trading 11,039,918 shares at Rs 1.17 per share; and Bank Al-Falah, trading 9,272,484 shares at Rs 40.82 per share.

Nestle Pakistan experienced the highest increase in share price, rising by Rs 100.00 to close at Rs 7,100.00 per share. Mehmood Textile secured the second spot with a per share price increase of Rs 43.13, closing at Rs 618.13.

On the flip side, Rafhan Maize XD saw the most significant decrease in share price, dropping by Rs 150.00 to close at Rs 7,850.00 per share. Indus Motor Company followed with a decline of Rs 12.30, closing at Rs 944.97 per share.