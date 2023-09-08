Golfing hero Ahmed Baig lights up 50th Pakistan Open Championship

KARACHI: Young Ahmed Baig has gradually begun to show his immense golfing strengths and in the process succeeds in intimidating his fellow competitors through an excellent performance in the ongoing four rounds 50th Pakistan Open Golf Championship in progress at the Rayhan Hills Golf Club Golf Course in Karachi. This is a national title bearing golf championship conducted by the Pakistan Golf Federation and at stake is lucrative prize money and the huge honour of becoming the national golf champion of Pakistan. For the second round running, Ahmed Baig was once again, all charged up at the Rayhan Golf Course Karachi. With his putter in full control and all round game reflecting excellence, he fashioned another round of 65, seven under par giving him a two days aggregate of 132, a commanding look. With this kind of achievement, he has eased the situation for himself, moving into the final phases of the contest. As a result of his great showing, even heralded players like the unbeatable Muhammad Shabbir (Islamabad Golf Club), M Munir (Rawalpindi), M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club), Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi) and Matloob Ahmed (Garrison) lag behind with barely any chance of taking over the reigns from Ahmed Baig over the remaining two rounds.

Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) and M Shabbir(Islamabad) however have one consolation. They are placed in the second and third slots and while outright victory is likely to evade them, they can achieve second and third positions. As for Matloob Ahhmed, he is placed at a two rounds aggregate of 138 with reasonably good rounds of 70 and 68 while Shabbir is at a score of 142 bunched with M Alam (Garrison).

Other notable ones are M Naqas (Margalla) at 143, M Ashfaq (Airmen) at 143, M Saqib (Garrison) also at 143. At a score of level par 144 are Minhaj Maqsood (Rawalpindi) and Dilshad Ali (Karachi Golf Club). There was a cut after the second round and as a result 52 players stood eliminated. Only the best 53 professionals will play the remaining two rounds.