What FIA is doing to counter social media bashing of Mehwish and Kubra

During the hearing of a case against running a false campaign on social media, the investigating officer says all the links against Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan on social media have been blocked.

Ms Hayat and Rabia Iqbal alias Kubra Khan filed a writ petition against Adil Farooq Raja in the Sindh High Court on charges of running a false campaign on social media.

During the hearing, the inquiry officer of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Hayat had submitted an application for face identification. According to her, the face seen in the video is not hers. Upon her request, the officer said the video was dispatched to the Islamabad lab.

The court asked the FIA officer how long the report would come from Islamabad, on which the inquiry officer requested the court for four weeks. The officer said all the links against Hayat and Khan on social media had been blocked. The court adjourned the hearing of the petitions for four weeks.