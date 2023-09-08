ATC sends Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent PTI President Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the March 18 riots outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC). The March 18 events were marred by clashes between the police and PTI workers amid party chairman Imran Khan’s appearance at the FJC in a hearing for the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, Elahi was presented in court before ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain. Lawyers Sardar Abdur Razzaq, Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari appeared as the PTI leaders’ counsel while Prosecutor Tahir Kazim was also present.

The prosecutor urged the court to extend Elahi’s physical remand by another 10 days while his lawyers reiterated their plea to discharge the PTI leader from the case. Rejecting both pleas, the ATC then sent the former Punjab chief minister to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered for him to be produced before the court on September 22. It also directed the investigation officer to furnish a report on the matter. Elahi’s lawyers then filed a bail plea in the court, following which the ATC issued notices to the respondents, seeking their replies by September 11. The lawyers also summited a hand-written request to the court, urging it to allow the PTI leader’s family to meet him and for home-cooked food to be provided to him due to medical reasons. Subsequently, Judge Hasnat approved the request. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor urged the court to extend Elahi’s physical remand for another 10 days, at which Judge Hasnat inquired about the previous remand granted.

When the prosecutor informed the court that two-day physical remand was granted, Razzaq contended, “The FIR that pertains to the events of that day (March 18) does not mention Parvez Elahi’s name.”

Noting that the FIR had been registered against “PTI members”, he claimed his client was not a part of the PTI when the FJC clashes took place and that he “joined the PTI in April”. Razzaq reiterated his claim that Elahi joined the PTI in April, highlighting that the case was registered in March. The lawyer recalled that a “high court had said that a political case was made against Parvez Elahi” and ordered his release but the Gujranwala police arrested him, following which a judicial magistrate had ordered his release.