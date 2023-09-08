Bahrain allows expats to renew residency, work permits from abroad

In a significant move, Bahrain introduced a new service allowing expatriates to renew their residency and work permits even when they are outside the country. This service includes expatriates employed in both the commercial and government sectors, registered laborers and domestic workers. It is being offered in collaboration with the Labour Market Regularity Authority (LMRA). Here’s how to avail the service To avail this service, individuals can access it through the National Portal of Bahrain for the renewal of their residency permit. Meanwhile, the work permit can be renewed through either the Expatriate Management System or official LMRA channels. Announcing the new service, Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, said this comes as part of its modernization drive which is being implemented in co-operation with the government and private organizations. He especially hailed the cooperation from the LMRA in providing a range of such facilities. The LMRA Chief Executive Officer Nibras Mohammed Talib, said “The employer will also be able to renew the work permit through the Expatriate Management System by choosing the duration of the work permit and completing the payment process in addition to the employer’s ability to complete the renewal process and pay the fees determined by visiting one of the banks licensed by the LMRA.”