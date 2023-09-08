US repositioning forces in Niger

The United States is moving some of its troops from a base in Niger’s capital Niamey where rebel officers seized power in a July coup to another in the Agadez area, the Pentagon said. Washington has some 1,100 military personnel in the country, but the Defense Department says they have largely remained on bases while curtailing activities such as joint training after the military takeover in Niger. The United States “is repositioning some of our personnel and some of our assets from Air Base 101 in Niamey to Air Base 201 in Agadez,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists. “There’s no immediate threat to US personnel or violence on the ground,” she said, describing the move as a “precautionary measure.” A “small group” of personnel will remain at Air Base 101 following the move, which is currently ongoing, Singh said. She also said “some non-essential personnel and contractors” had previously departed the country.

Niger has been a key base for both American and French anti-jihadist operations, and the repositioning of US troops comes after a French defense ministry source said Paris was holding holds talks with Niger on withdrawing “elements” of its presence there.