Agriculture University of China recruiting talent from Pakistan

The research group of Prof. Dr. He Cheng at China Agriculture University (CAU), Beijing is offering PhD and post-doctoral positions to Pakistani candidates in “Control of major livestock disease in Pakistan using China-aid technologies of key veterinary vaccines and diagnostic assay”.

According to Gwadar Pro, the project aims to develop and promote key vaccines and diagnostic technologies by using cell fermentations and molecular biology techniques, in order to control major livestock diseases and contribute to animal products exported to international markets. A Chinese Professor at College of Veterinary Medicine, CAU told Gwadar Pro that Pakistan and China are leading more than 50 collaborative projects in agriculture and animal husbandry.

However, the livestock sector does not contribute to GDP with its full strength and still needs a lot of improvement. He said that this is basically due to the challenges of devastating diseases faced by Pakistan such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Avian Influenza, Salmonellosis and currently new emerging Lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The coordination in mutual trade can only be achieved to develop and implement a feasible technology-based project between the two countries, where the Chinese counterpart is fully equipped with advanced technologies in this regard, the Chinese professor added.

During the 2-year course, the Pakistani students will do the Surveillance program of major livestock diseases in sheep, water buffalos and dairy cows using antibody tests, antigen detections and molecular approaches. The selected candidates will get a chance to help in coordination of developing key vaccines and diagnostic tests with Pakistani research institutes or energetic enterprises. They will also organize training programs and institute meetings at national and international conferences.