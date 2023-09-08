Minister reveals successful completion of prisoners’ screening

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has revealed that the department had successfully completed the critical task of blood screening for AIDS, hepatitis, and other diseases for a substantial cohort of 52,000 inmates in 43 prisons throughout the province.

In an address during the inaugural ceremony of a seven-day training camp at the Health Services Academy here on Friday, he shared the remarkable achievement by the Punjab Health Department. This ambitious initiative reflected the commitment of the department to enhancing healthcare services being provided to incarcerated individuals and to curbing the spread of infectious diseases within correctional institutions. Dr. Nasir also unveiled the upcoming training, which will equip field teams to collect vital data on the social profiles of individuals affected by hepatitis and AIDS. Furthermore, these teams will conduct essential blood tests in selected districts across Punjab and Balochistan.

Dr. Nasir elaborated on a pioneering pilot project underway, aiming to completely eliminate hepatitis within four union councils in Rawalpindi. He emphasised that the survey results regarding AIDS and hepatitis patients would serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of existing preventive measures. These findings will play a pivotal role in shaping new, practical strategies to combat these diseases more effectively.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished speakers, including U.N. AIDS Country Director Yuki Takemoto and UNDP Project Coordinator Heather. Additionally, Dr. Mariam Sarfraz, Dr. Shahir Elahi, Dr. Saiman Azraiyah, and Captain Dr. Osman Ali Khan shed light on the survey’s objectives, purposes, and procedures.