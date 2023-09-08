IG Punjab distributes cash prizes among best performers of Lahore Police

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the officers and officials of Lahore Police for excellent performance.

On behalf of the IG Punjab, a special ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in honour of the officers and personnel of the Lahore Police, in which the IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash rewards to the officers and officials posted in various branches, including operation, investigation, Traffic, Legal Branch. IGP Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, among the recipients of cash awards were 52 police officers from constable to inspector rank including Muhammad Ashfaq, Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Amir, Farhad Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Faisal Amin, Muhammad Waqari Younis and others were included.

IG Punjab while instructing the officers and officials who received cash awards to continue their service with more dedication. IGP said that foreign scholarship has been commenced for the higher education of children of constables and head constables. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the children who are enrolled in the world’s top universities with their hard work and ability will be supported in the educational expenses. Priority measures are being taken under MOUs for higher education of children of police officers in the leading educational institutions of the country. IG Punjab directed the police force to the effective use of modern technology for combating the crimes. IG Punjab further said that intelligence-based operations should be accelerated on a daily basis to eliminate drugs, while supervisory officers should ensure timely measures to eliminate gender-based crimes under personal supervision. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that in return for all the initiatives of promotions, welfare and rewards, the department deserves more hard work and duty than before, therefore all force must work hard to eliminate the crime from the society. DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, SSP Tauqeer, and ASP Munaza and other officers participated in the event.

The players of Punjab Police Boxing Team have performed brilliantly in the 2nd National Inter-Departmental Elite Boxing Championship and won 03 medals. Held in Karachi, police athletes have won many medals by performing significantly well in various categories during second Inter-Departmental National Elite Boxing Championship, According to the details, police athlete constable Usman Khan won silver medal in 92 kg category, constable Muhammad Waseem also won bronze medal in 92 kg category while Constable Asmatullah won bronze medal in 80 kg category.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while congratulating all the athletes who won medals said that the regular practice should be continued to win more medals with excellent performance in the upcoming matches. IG Punjab directed that Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail should ensure provision of best facilities to all police athletes participating in various competitions so that they can win more medals and show outstanding performance at the national level. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police athletes should continue hard work for success in domestic and international competitions.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar listened the problems of the elderly & disabled citizens at the Central Police Office and issued orders for provision of the justice and solution of the problems .IGP also listened complaints of the citizens in open court at the central police office and ordered to solve the problems of citizens and police employees on priority basis. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said to utilize all the resources to solve the problems of the citizens and provide justice, IG Punjab added that the quick resolution of the problems of the citizens is the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officers and they should ensure the solution at the grass root level.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also met the police personnel in the open court and heard their complaints and application regarding transfer posting, welfare and punishment. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the concerned branch head officers to take immediate action on the applications related to discipline and posting. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of police employees is the first priority, and best working environment is provided to all the force for better results.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has praised the police force for the excellent security arrangements of chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). In an audio message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that the police force provided foolproof security to 677 Majlis and 378 processions across the province on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA and maintained the atmosphere of peace and order throughout the province. Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs, and traffic police officers across the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the situation remained peaceful throughout Punjab, including the provincial capital on chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and no untoward incident occurred anywhere. Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, provincial ministers, advisers, and regional representatives provided the best guidance to Punjab Police in security arrangements. IG Punjab further said that all operational units of Punjab Police, including Special Branch, CTD, deserve appreciation for performing their duties diligently. Punjab Police got the support of Pakistan Army and Ranges in ensuring the security of chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that he is grateful for the excellent cooperation of the citizens, religious scholars of all sects, security agencies, and the media. IG Punjab directed the police force that the officers and officials should continue to work with the same spirit in the future to protect the life and property of the people.