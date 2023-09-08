OFWM tender awarded on merit, clarifies company

Apropos a news published in Daily Times on July 22, 2023, titled “Favoritism, nepotism mar purchasing of equipment in water management dept”, the Sunder Trading Company has clarified that Director General On Farm Water Management (OFWM) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa published advertisement for the procurement of Total Station (Survey Equipment) and seven different bidders participated in the bidding process. The OFWM Department opened tender on 19-03-2021. After the technical and financial evaluation, the OFWM department have order to M/S Asia Geomatics on merit basis. The company clarified that the tender was awarded on merit basis and the required equipment was supplied as per purchase order issued by the OFWM Department and the technical examination committee had approved the order. The company clarified that SATLAB SLT1 Total Station is SATLAB Geosolutions Company and its angle accuracy is one second that was imported through proper channel and OFWM department technical committee had already checked it angle accuracy and performance. It further clarified that the company stopped this model’s manufacturing in December 2022 but dealers can sell it till the stocks last.