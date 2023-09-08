Sultan seeks vibrant role of civic bodies for public welfare

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday urged the local body representatives to play their vital role for welfare of the people who reposed their trust and voted in their favour in the elections. The president said this while talking to a civic body delegation from Mirpur which called on him under the leadership of Chairman District Council Mirpur Naveed Akhter Goga at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis, said a press release issued here. He said that after holding municipal elections successfully, it was high time for local bodies to play their proactive role so the people at the grassroots level could get the benefit of the devolution of power. Regarding the allocation of funds to the local bodies, the president assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the government. On this occasion, Chairman District Council Mirpur gave a detailed briefing to the president regarding ongoing development and other public welfare projects in Mirpur district. Newly appointed Presidential Coordinator, Chaudhry Amjad Mehmood, on thus occasion, expressed gratitude to the president for being appointed as the presidential coordinator.