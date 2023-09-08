Torkham border remains closed for second day after border clash

The Torkham border remained closed for the second day on Thursday after clashes between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The border crossing – the main gateway for trade and travel between the two countries – is closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Tensions remain reportedly high in the area with reports suggesting both sides have placed heavy weapons at elevated positions and brought in more troops to reinforce the existing border forces. However, no clashes have taken place since Wednesday.

There was no word yet from either side over the latest skirmishes but officials privately said the clash was triggered by the Afghan side’s efforts to construct a post along the border.

As per the understanding between the two countries, any new construction on either side of the border at Torkham could only be executed after seeking approval from the other side.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 miles) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades. The crossing has been closed several times in recent years, including a closure in February that saw thousands of trucks laden with goods stranded on each side of the border for days.

Apart from the border skirmish at Torkham on Wednesday, Pakistani security forces repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons targeting the two military posts located in the general area of Kalash in Chitral district.

During an exchange of fire, at least 12 terrorists were killed while four Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom, according to the military’s media wing.