Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

Federal Minister for Communications and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar wants to focus on undertaking new schemes to increase the revenue level of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The minister presided over the 44th meeting of the National Highway Council (Supreme body of NHA), held at the ministry on Thursday.

Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and high-ups from the Finance Division, Planning & Development Division, Highway Construction Expert, Financial Professionals and the senior officers of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, the minister stressed to focus on undertaking new various schemes to increase the revenue level of the Authority at large.

He directed to launch of a comprehensive media campaign for the implementation of hiked violation fines on Motorways and National Highways across the country.

He further asked to gear up the pace of work on the construction of residential apartments for NHA employees. Tarar desired to improve the maintenance affairs of Motorways and National Highways and that maximum travelling and civic amenities on service and rest areas be ensured for ease of the travellers.

He also emphasized the beautification of Motorways loops that would ultimately improve environmental conditions and will be a practical step forward towards achieving an environmentally friendly roads network in the country. Chairman NHA also gave a detailed briefing regarding the functioning, scope, financial and administrative affairs of NHA.