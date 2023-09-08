274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has said that so far 274,994 doctors are registered with the council.

According to an official of PMDC, the Pakistan Medical Council right after assuming the charge and in a very short span of time started working dedicatedly for doctors, students and relevant stakeholders and took all necessary steps to resolve their genuine and relevant issues.

He said that the licensing Department of the council during the last nine months issued more than 41,004 renewals,13,208 provisional registrations to new graduates and 13,888 full registrations to doctors who completed their house jobs successfully. Almost 9,440 good standing certificates were issued to doctors who intended to proceed to work abroad.

The council has issued 2,806 registrations to doctors with additional postgraduate qualifications. President PMDC Prof.Dr.Rizwan said that the department’s priority is to facilitate doctors, students and other stakeholders in the larger interest of Pakistan. He said negligence of any sort will not be tolerated. All doctors have been advised to revalidate their registration certificates in time, he added.