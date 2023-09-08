AIOU to celebrate Golden Jubilee in 2024

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Thursday said that the university would celebrate its Golden Jubilee in 2024. It was decided during a meeting in which discussed plans for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the university, said a news release.

As AIOU will mark its 50th anniversary next year, he instructed the Deans, Professors and Principal Officers to ensure the participation of students in the celebrations.

Various committees have been formed by the university administration to finalize preparations for the event.

These committees will be responsible for highlighting the historical context of the university, setting up a history corner, and organizing alumni associations, conferences, seminars, and convocations in the main campus and provincial capitals.