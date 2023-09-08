Shirin Hassan: Weaving a Tapestry of Fashion

In the world of fashion, where creativity knows no bounds, designer Shirin Hassan stands as a testament to the fusion of inspiration drawn from her frequent visits to India and the dynamic preferences of her clients. For Shirin, her design journey is a kaleidoscope of vibrant cuts and colors.

With a jet-setting routine that takes her to various stores in Amritsar and Delhi for work, Shirin is deeply influenced by the rich craftsmanship and artistry she encounters. She shares, “Their cuts and colors are so beautiful that I do get inspired by their work.” These visits not only serve as a source of inspiration but also inform her designs that seamlessly blend with the tastes of her clientele.

In today’s fashion landscape, costume jewelry has taken center stage, and Shirin is quick to adapt. She explains, “When I choose my designs, I keep my clients and my designs in mind.” Her collections predominantly revolve around eastern wear, aligning perfectly with her clientele’s preferences and the type of work she specializes in.

When asked about her take on ranking designers, Shirin remains humble, stating, “Well, according to me, there is no number 1 designer. Everyone is doing great work, and I truly admire every designer’s effort and hard work.” This gracious perspective underscores her respect for the fashion community’s collective efforts.

Shirin’s signature work in Blockprint has garnered significant attention, particularly for festive and colorful occasions like dholki and mehendi functions. Her mehndi wear creations have become a staple for clients who seek a unique and vibrant look for these celebratory moments.

In a noteworthy highlight of her career, Shirin has had the privilege of dressing Pakistani celebrities. When asked if she has a dream celebrity to dress, she responds, “It’s been a great experience dressing up Pakistani celebs. There’s no one in particular that I would like to dress up as they are all so glamorous.” Her work has truly transcended boundaries, adding a touch of elegance and style to the glitzy world of entertainment.

With her fusion of Indian and Pakistani influences, Shirin Hassan continues to weave the fabric of fashion, embracing diversity, and celebrating the beauty of creativity in every piece she designs.