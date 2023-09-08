IG Punjab vows to promote community policing to aid needy citizens

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is at the forefront of anti-crime as well as community policing, and Punjab Police Emergency Helpline 15 has become a source of help for citizens expressing economic difficulties. The spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that the police teams have provided grocery items from their own resources to 242 families who called on the police helpline 15 from all over the province, including Lahore.

From August 21 to September 7, as manay as 242 citizens who called from different districts on helpline 15 were provided help, including 17 in Lahore, 23 in Okara, 22 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Layyah, 20 in Rahim Yar Khan, 15 in DG Khan, 10 in Muzaffargarh, 11 in Faisalabad, 15 in Gujranwala, 10 in Multan, 8 in Lodhran, 7 in Vahari, 6 in Attock, 5 in Sheikhupura, 4 households per city in Jhang, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, and Bahawalpur, while 12 households per city in Sargodha, Kasur, Jhelum, and Bahawalnagar have been provided grocery and essential items.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that under community policing, the problems of deserving and poor citizens are being solved in every possible way. The police provided grocery items to the citizens suffering from economic problems in all the districts of the province with their own resources; this exemplary journey of service will be continued. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers and officials that the police should play their full role to help the deserving citizens who call the police helpline. The families of 35 more pre-2017 martyrs have been provided plots for the construction of houses