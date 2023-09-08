Punjab governor inaugurates 3-day food technology exhibition

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated the three-day International Food Technology (IFTEC), Plastics and Pack exhibition at the Expo Centre, here on Thursday. Addressing the audience, he said promotion of industry and trade was very important for prosperity and development of the country, adding promotion of industry leads to socioeconomic development of the country and also generates employment opportunities. He said organisation of such international exhibitions bade well for bolstering the industry. Appreciating contribution of businessmen to society, the Punjab governor said businesspeople were not only contributing to development of the country by paying taxes, but also through their welfare works. He said that such exhibitions would give an opportunity to people associated with the plastic and packaging industry to expand their businesses. The governor said that such exhibitions would have a positive impact on business development and the country’s economy. He said that such event also play an important role in promoting the latest technologies by bringing together diversified exhibitors from all over the world and provide a forum to exchange ideas and cost-effective solutions. He said he was happy to see that more than 200 plastic and packaging industry stalls had been set up at the three-day international exhibition and companies from more than 20 countries including Canada, Belgium, Russia, Denmark, France, Germany, America, United Arab Emirates were participating in the event.