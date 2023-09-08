Eye-Opening Attack

By choosing to attack two Pakistani military posts in Kalash, that too on the historic occasion of Defence Day, heavily armed militants from Afghanistan had tried their hand at nefarious game: spread uncertainty about the resolve of the armed forces to protect their homeland. The valiant soldiers reacted, just as expected and gallantly pushed back the unprecedented attack. With 12 terrorists killed, around 40 injured and an undeniable message of national unity sent across the border, the security forces. once again, made it clear to their enemies that they would not stop at anything in their crusade against whosoever wishes to disrupt peace. The irreparable loss of those four men who stood in the line of fire for the sake of their brethren can similarly not be forgotten.

Much-needed accolades aside, what transpired in the Chitral region speaks volumes about the measly worth of the Afghan promise. Despite their repeated assurances to the international community regarding a close eye on Afghan soil being used by terror outfits, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick similar to that of 2014 in terror activities. No matter how seriously reservations were raised by both civilian and military leadership over the availability of “safe havens” and under-the-table support to Pakistani Taliban, Kabul has chosen to proceed as per its own aspirations. On our face, they reiterate their commitments but then, taking a step back, spokespersons begin to play to the Afghan galleries in interactions with the international media. This Machiavellian double-dealing would have to end now. Pakistani men, women and children do not wish to be knocked down like sitting ducks, their blood feeding power-grabbing agendas just because those responsible for their lives and security were too busy looking at other options. If coordination with Kabul could effectively address the issue of militancy, as many as 389 lives could have been saved across the country in this year alone. Their vaguely worded cautions to not carry out attacks cannot hold anymore. Now, the ball is in Pakistan’s court and all eyes perched upon what Rawalpindi and Islamabad intend to do with it. *