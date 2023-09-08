Prospect of attracting investments from Gulf states remarkable opportunity for Pakistan

Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday said the prospect of attracting substantial investments totaling $100 billion from Gulf states is a remarkable opportunity for Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he said that the investment will be instrumental in bolstering various sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, energy, technology, and agriculture, said a press release.

The potential for a direct interaction between national leadership and the business community, as well as the significant investment opportunities from Muslim countries, will yield a positive impact and strengthen the national economy, he added.

He said in this context, fostering a direct and open channel of communication between the Army Chief and the business community will be a game-changer. Such interactions can facilitate the exchange of ideas, concerns, and strategies to enhance economic growth and stability.

He said not only will this injection of funds create jobs and stimulate economic activity, but it will also foster stronger economic ties between Pakistan and these influential Gulf nations.

Shahzad Ali Malik said he firmly believed that the direct interaction with the stakeholders and private sector and this foreign investment can play a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s national economy.

He said this partnership has the potential to bring about positive changes, not only in terms of economic growth but also in fostering international cooperation and goodwill.