‘Jawan’ is already a hit, fans catch first day first show

Here’s all the action around the film’s release. Zinda Banda from Jawan was the first song to be unveiled from the film.

It has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jawan box office prediction: With huge advance bookings, trade experts believe Shah Rukh Khan will break his own records and score a huge number. A day ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, trade experts and industry insiders share their predictions for the opening collection of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Jawan advance booking: 7 lakh tickets sold already for 1st day but Baahubali 2 is still miles ahead) Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar has predicted Rs 100 crore global opening for Jawan.

He added that the film may easily cross Pathan’s day-one figures in the domestic market and emerge with an India total of Rs 60 crore. He also predicted the film may achieve a global score of Rs 300 crore by the weekend.

“I am expecting a Rs 100-crore global gross on day one. I am expecting around Rs 40 crore of that from overseas markets and Rs 60 crore in the domestic markets.

It should be a comfortable opening.