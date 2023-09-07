Osman Khalid Butt says ‘One Piece’ made his heart happy

Netflix’s newly released live-action series, One Piece has been causing all the rage on social media. This adaptation of the beloved and highly nostalgic manga by the acclaimed Eiichiro Oda has caught the eyes of many, with one such fan being our very own Osman Khalid Butt himself.

The Pakistani actor took to X to mark the newly released season with his stamp of approval, declaring it as a newfound favourite. The actor penned, “One Piece should be on everyone’s must-watch list. Fantasy-adventure that makes your heart happy.”

Appreciating the television actor’s recommendations, many took to the comments to discuss the new adaption; some displaying hesitation towards a live-action remake of an anime favourite and others critically discussing the production of the serial. Regardless of Butt’s approval, the overarching opinion in the comments, however, displayed a rather unimpressed stance of the “mid” production.

As Netflix’s newly released adventure serial, the story of One Piece follows the journey of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who takes on a tremendous undertaking as he takes to the seas with his equally troublesome team to find the mysterious One Piece treasure. Determined to acquire the title of the new Pirate King, Luffy and his young crew – better known as the Straw Hat Pirates – embark on a mysterious adventure full of ups and downs.

The series, having only released an eight-episode season this August, stars Iñaki Godoy as the protagonist, Luffy. The serial also includes Mackenyu as swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as marksman Usopp, Taz Skylar as chef Sanji and Michael Dorman as pirate Gold Roger, among others.