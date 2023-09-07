Saudi Ambassador calls on Federal Minister Dr Nadeem Jan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia H.E. Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy called on Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan. The Saudi ambassador congratulated him on assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Health.

The appointment of Global Health Expert is a good omen. I pray for your success, said the Saudi Ambassador. In the meeting, bilateral cooperation, and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The Minister acknowledged and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s deep commitment to Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical and religious fraternal relations, he added. In every hour of difficulty, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan. The hearts of the people of both the countries beat in unison.

The health minister elaborated his integrated agenda for the development of the health sector as per the vision of the Caretaker Prime Minister. He shared that Pakistan is the first country in the world to organize the Global Health Security Summit. We have formulated an integrated strategy to increase the export of the pharma industry. Effective measures are being taken to increase the capacity of pharma industry shared the Minister

It was agreed to promote medical tourism in this sector, which has vast potential for investment. The recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a good initiative. This initiative will promote investment in the country. The Saudi Ambassador remarked that his country will benefit from Pakistan’s medical sector.