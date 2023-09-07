Whole AJK is united against India on IIOJ&K issue

ISLAMABAD: The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) are united to extend all moral, political and diplomatic support to their Kashmir brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as the occupying Indian forces are using worst forms of oppressive methods against the unarmed innocent men, women and children there.

These views were expressed by President of Kashmiri Youth Alliance Dr Mujahid Gilani while addressing a reference held in memory of the great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on the occasion of his second death anniversary.

Senior analyst Raa Faisal also addressed on the occasion.

The speakers while paying rich tributes to Syed Ali Geelani pledged to keep burning the flame of freedom enkindled in their hearts by the Ali Geelani and said though the people of the IIOJ&K had been enduring worst form of oppression, torture and brutal target killing by the occupying Indian forces since 1947, yet they were determined to get their right of self-determination.

The Indian army is violating human rights (HR) and committing war crimes in the occupied valley and unfortunately, the civilized world is keeping mum over all these brutalities and HR violations, said they.

These war crimes are being committed not only against men but women and young children are also suffering at the hands of the occupying forces, they said.

They also regretted that unannounced curfew has been enforced in various parts of the IIOJ&K for the last four years now.

While addressing the audience, Dr Mujahid Gilani said India should read the inscription on the wall and must know that the sacrifice of millions of Kashmiri Muslims in occupied Kashmir would not go in vain.

Dr. Mujahid Gilani while addressing the ‘Kashmir Conference’ said Kashmiris are a great nation, even if we have to fight for thousands of years for freedom, we will fight for the freedom of Kashmir.

“Kashmiri youth will not accept India’s domination or occupation and UN’s silence on India’s atrocities in Kashmir is an international crime. We demand that the Indian military officers be prosecuted under war crime in Geneva and the Human Rights courts of the world,” he said.

“There is an increasing demand from the human rights organizations that the Indian violations of HR in Kashmir must come to an end.” He also opposed G20 meeting in India saying the country is oppressing the people of Kashmir and it would be unjust to the people of IIOJ&K if the world leaders attend the summit in India.

The leaders of the G20 countries participating in the G20 meeting should ask PM Modi about the atrocities in Kashmir, said Gilani adding, “India is not only violating basic human rights in Kashmir but UN resolutions as well.”

India is committing blatant fascism and Nazism against the innocent people of the occupied valley and the civilized world should push India to stop it from war crimes in Kashmir.